BENGALURU: Colliers, a real estate advisory and investment management company, on Wednesday said it has appointed Ramesh Nair as CEO for India and managing director, market development for Asia, effective immediately.

Nair joins Colliers from property advisory JLL India, where he was CEO and country head. He will partner with Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director of Colliers in India, to lead the business.

“We are delighted to have Ramesh join us to lead and accelerate the success of our clients and our people in one of the largest and most dynamic economies in the world. His experience and leadership skills will be particularly relevant to our clients in the region and around the world as they seek opportunities in the post-Covid economy," said John Kenny, CEO, Colliers-Asia Pacific.

As managing director of market development in Asia, Nair will develop services, expand client relationships, and attract other talented professionals to the company.

Prasad said, “The Colliers business in India has grown significantly in the last few years, and we have accelerated our growth plans in this exciting economy. Our unparalleled focus on providing outstanding client outcomes remains at the forefront of our success."

“I was attracted by Colliers’ reputation as the fastest growing real estate services firm in India. I am impressed by Colliers’ strategic acquisitions including India’s leading project management firm Synergy and thrilled to be a part of this growth story," Nair said. “Colliers’ decentralised operating model, enterprising culture, service excellence mindset and global brand make me excited about what we can achieve for our clients in India and Asia."

