TVS Motor Company – one of the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers – on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Ralf Speth, former chief executive of luxury vehicle manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, to its board of directors. Speth will also replace Venu Srinivasan as the chairman of the company.

Venu Srinivasan will now become the chairman emeritus of the Chennai headquartered company.

“Sir Ralf, is widely acclaimed for his tremendous leadership at Jaguar Land Rover and for transforming it into the global marquee it is today. He continues to serve on its board as vice chairman as also on the board of Tata Sons," said the company in a statement.

“Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, who has built the company from 1980 to being among the top 5 global manufacturers of two and three-wheelers, will become Chairman Emeritus effective January 2023, and Sir Ralf will succeed him as Chairman," the statement further noted.

According to TVS, the new appointment has been made keeping in the mind future of the company where it has to face multiple challenges from the emergence of electric technology and tightening emission norms.

“It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor Company to welcome Ralf to its Board. His passion for technology, eye for products and commitment to building brands are truly remarkable. His thoughts will add immensely to TVS Motor as the company shapes itself for the future. Ralf’s deep insights and guidance will be invaluable to the management team as TVS Motor Company embraces the future of mobility," Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

Ralf Speth started his career with the BMW group and served as the chief executive of tata Motors owned, Jaguar Land Rover, for eleven years. Under his leadership the British carmaker expanded it is manufacturing capacities across geographies and enhanced its sales performance in countries like China.

“He was knighted by the Queen in 2018 for his contributions to British industry. The Royal Society recognised his passion for science in 2020 for making him a Fellow of the Royal Society, a rare honour for a business leader," the statement added.

On Wednesday, TVS Motor Co also appointed Kuok Meng Xiong as an independent director to its board.

“MX is the scion of the Kuok Group, one of Asia’s most respected business houses and the founder of venture firm K3 Ventures. He started his career at the Group’s Shangri La Hotels, expanding it to Europe, West Asia and Sri Lanka. He started the venture firm K3 where he has led early investments in 38 of the world’s leading startups and many Asian unicorns," the company said in the statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via