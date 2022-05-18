NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation-operated IndiGo on Wednesday said former chief executive officer (CEO) of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Pieter Elbers, will succeed Ronojoy Dutta as CEO of the airline after he retires on 30 September.

"The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) appoints Pieter Elbers as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals. He will join IndiGo on or before 01 October 2022," IndiGo said in a statement.

"He succeeds Mr Ronojoy Dutta (71), who has decided to retire on 30 September 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid period," it added.

The announcement from the largest domestic airline comes days after civil aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found the airline at fault for not complying with regulations while denying boarding to a differently abled child earlier this month.

IndiGo has maintained that the airline was following DGCA guidelines, with CEO Dutta saying that the airline had made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances.

However, the airline has faced a lot of criticism for its actions from the public and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

IndiGo, which was supposed to report its financial results for quarter and fiscal year ended on 31 March today, has postponed it to 25 May.

Meanwhile, Elbers's appointment comes when both domestic and international air travel is heading towards normalcy following nearly two years of pandemic-induced losses.

Elbers is expected to lead IndiGo's plans to foray into foreign markets, which have been delayed due to the pandemic.

“India promises to be the last bastion of ginormous growth globally and given Mr. Elbers’ deep understanding of the business, his legendary leadership qualities coupled with his energy and passion, we are ever so confident that under his stewardship, IndiGo will play a pivotal role in this growth opportunity," said IndiGo's managing director Rahul Bhatia.

“The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Rono (Ronojoy Dutta) for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most turbulent period in the airline’s history and aviation globally," Bhatia added.

Elbers, who replaces Ronojoy Dutta at IndiGo, started his career at KLM in 1992 and held several top managerial positions at the airline.

"What IndiGo’s employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive," Elbers said in the statement.

"I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and for India," he added.