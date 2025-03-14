Former L&T Finance chief Sanjay Garyali appointed CEO of microfinance lender Fusion Finance

Fusion Finance appointed its new CEO, Sanjay Garyali, on March 14, who served as the Former L&T Finance chief and also has experience working with Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Mar 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Sanjay Garyali was appointed as the CEO of Fusion Finance on March 14. (LinkedIn)

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of L&T Financial Services, Sanjay Garyali, is set to join as the CEO of a microfinance lender, Fusion Finance, according to an exchange filing on Friday, March 14. 

Also Read | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal celebrates Holi 2025 with delivery partners

Sanjay Garyali is set to take over Devesh Sachdev's responsibilities as CEO of the firm effective Monday, March 17.

“Mr. Sanjay Garyali has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective March 17, 2025. With over 28 years of experience in the finance industry, he brings a wealth of expertise in retail financial markets and a deep understanding of the key drivers in the sector,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Advertisement

Who is Sanjay Garyali?

Sanjay Garyali was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of L&T Financial Services, where he was responsible for managing a portfolio of 40,000 crore, which included the two-wheeler, consumer loans, and mortgage segments. 

Also Read | Here’s how Tether saw $13 billion haul in 2024, most-traded crypto title & more

“His role involved shaping policies, developing infrastructure, and creating distribution networks for mortgages, as well as optimizing the cost structure of the two-wheeler business to drive profitability,” as per the filing data.

Before serving as CEO of L&T Financial Services for 3 years, Garyali worked in various roles with Kotak Mahindra Bank for over 15 years. According to data collected from LinkedIn, his last position at Kotak was as the business head of Housing Finance and Emerging Markets.

Also Read | Inside the mind of Intel’s new CEO: ‘Disrupt and Leapfrog’

According to a Moneycontrol report, Garyali will have to turn around the microfinance lender, which posted a net loss of 1,060 crore for the nine months ended December 2024, compared to a net profit in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Fusion Finance shares closed 3.33 per cent lower at 141 after Thursday's market session, compared to 145.85 at the previous stock market close. The announcement of the new CEO appointment was made on Friday, March 14. Indian stock markets were closed due to the Holi 2025 holiday on Friday.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsFormer L&T Finance chief Sanjay Garyali appointed CEO of microfinance lender Fusion Finance
First Published:14 Mar 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App