Former Mahindra Electric MD and CEO Mahesh Babu has joined the electric vehicle arm of Hinduja Group, Switch Mobility. He will hold two leadership positions: Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Switch Mobility and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Switch Mobility, India, the company said in a statement.

Switch Mobility was formed by combining the electrical commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland in India and Optare in the UK to secure a leading global position in net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.

Babu, who will be serving his second stint at the Group, has over 25 years of experience in mobility. He joins Switch from Mahindra Electric where he was Managing Director and CEO.

"Under his leadership, Mahindra Electric launched six new electric vehicles including 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler commercial vehicles, as well as the innovative software platform NEMO. One of the most prestigious projects under his leadership was India’s first monocoque SUV, the XUV500," the statement said.

Until recently he served as the Chairman of the Electric Mobility Group at SIAM, the APEX Automotive Association of India and before joining Mahindra, he previously worked at Ashok Leyland.

Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said: “I am delighted to announce this appointment as Mahesh brings over 25 years’ of experience to Switch and his expertise as a CEO and track record as an EV pioneer is well-known."

"He joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to working with him closely to achieving our ambition to provide net zero carbon van and bus solutions globally and realising our bold sustainability objectives at Switch," he said.

With the combined expertise of its teams in the UK and India, Switch Mobility will build on its experience of having more than 280 electric vehicles in service with over 26 million miles covered, the company said in the release.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.