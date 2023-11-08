In a "clear message to employers", Chris Williams, the former vice-president of HR (Human resources) at Microsoft, supported the idea of employees working multiple jobs. "You don't own your employee's lives. What they choose to do when not working for you is simply none of your business," Williams said in an article published by Business Insider India.

The leadership advisor said working multiple jobs "is a part of the fabric of the working world" and, in fact, "so common that it's in the origin stories of many successful people".

Citing her mother's example, he said, "My mom worked two jobs to put us kids through college."

In the article, the former HR head was explaining the perks of work-from-home and how it has granted several people the opportunity to do multiple jobs.

He said it is "unrealistic" for managers "to think their claim to employees' time is exclusive".

He, however, took note of the "problem" that arises when an employee works "for a competitor — or even worse, leveraging confidential information".

"But outside of that, an employee using their time or skills to make additional income comes down to one simple question," he said. What is that question?

It is whether the employee is getting "the job — your job — done".

"If the employee is underperforming, address the deficit. Hold them accountable for their deliverables. Press them to provide the value you're paying them for. Treat it as you would any other performance issue," Chris said.

He reiterated that "what they are doing outside of work that might be causing a performance problem is, again, none of your business."

"Your response should be: I expect and am paying for these results, you're not delivering, let's solve that problem," he wrote in the article.

He also suggested managers celebrate the success of their employees. "Especially if they are a very high performer, you should reward their performance and acknowledge their success."

"And acknowledge their second job," he said.

According to Business Insider, Chris Williams is also a podcaster, TikTok creator, and author.

