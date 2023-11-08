Ex-Microsoft HR VP Chris Williams is all in for workers having multiple jobs: 'You don't own employee's lives'
Chris Williams, the former vice-president of Human Resources at Microsoft, said working multiple jobs is “so common that it's in the origin stories of many successful people”.
In a "clear message to employers", Chris Williams, the former vice-president of HR (Human resources) at Microsoft, supported the idea of employees working multiple jobs. "You don't own your employee's lives. What they choose to do when not working for you is simply none of your business," Williams said in an article published by Business Insider India.