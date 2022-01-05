NEW DELHI: Newgen Gaming's esports brand Penta Esports has named Anand Rajwanshi as its chief creative officer. Rajwanshi will be heading the company’s creative initiatives and bringing the brand’s ideas to life.

Prior to this role, he has worked as chief operating officer with Azzura International, and associate vice president at Publicis Groupe.

His experience in the gaming industry spans back to Kreeda, Reliance Games and training faculties at Aptech and he has over two decades of experience in working on award-winning products for brands like, Disney, Tata Motors, Nestle and Airtel among others.

Rajwanshi said he was fortunate to be a part of the first batch of people who were responsible for starting the gaming industry in India. "Having worked across several verticals, gaming is the only domain I feel that challenges me. Getting back into gaming is a full circle for me. I look forward to teaming up with movers and shakers of esports in India," he said.

He will be working with internal and external teams to lead the creative conception and execution for all of Penta Esports’ initiatives including live broadcast and video IPs.

The company's CEO Anurag Khurana said Rajwanshi's addition to the team will be immensely beneficial to the brand as he shapes the creative messaging going forward. I look forward to working with an old friend and colleague.

Newgen Gaming operates in esports with its brand, Penta Esports and was founded by Khurana, Kiran Noojibail and Akshay Paul.

According to EY, though at a nascent stage, the esports market size in India has quickly scaled to ₹3 billion in FY2021. The company expects it to reach ₹11 billion by FY2025. However, the sport has a much larger economic impact: we expect it to generate an economic value of around ₹100 billion between now and FY2025.

