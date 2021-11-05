Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri hospitalised after spending a day in jail

Former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri hospitalised after spending a day in jail

Allegations against Pratip Chaudhuri include properties worth 200 crore being sold for 25 crore after the bank seized them. Mint 
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Pratip Chaudhari was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody after his arrest for an alleged fraud

Former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Pratip Chaudhari, jailed in the loan scam, has been reportedly admitted to Jawahar Hospital in Jaipur after he complained of restlessness and hypertension, according to media reports. 

Pratip Chaudhari was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody after his arrest for an alleged fraud involving the sale of a hotel when the company defaulted on a loan.

‘Garh Rajwada’, a hotel project in Jaisalmer, was financed by the bank in 2007, the SBI said in a statement. The project remained incomplete for over three years and the account slipped into a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2010, it stated.

Police said a case was registered against Chaudhari in 2015 for allegedly seizing the premier hotel property in the loan settlement case and selling it at a throwaway price through fraudulent means to an asset reconstruction company (ARC).

They said Chaudhari later joined as a director of the board of the company that had bought the hotel.

In its statement, the SBI said that all due process was followed while making the sale. The bank claimed that the court does not appear to have been briefed correctly on the sequence of events.

It said that SBI was not a party to the case and there was no occasion for the views of the bank being heard as part of the proceedings in court.

The bank has already offered its cooperation with law enforcement and judicial authorities and will provide further information, if required, the statement said.

All the directors of the ARC, including Chaudhuri, who joined their board in 2014, have been named in the case, SBI said. He had retired from the bank’s service in September 2013, the statement added. 

