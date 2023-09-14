comScore
Former SBI Chief Rajnish Kumar appointed Chairman of Mastercard India
Leading credit card company Mastercard announced on Thursday, September 14, that it has appointed Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), as the Chairman of Mastercard India. 

Kumar will guide Mastercard’s South Asia executive leadership team led by Gautam Aggarwal, Division President for South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India, in navigating the domestic payments landscape, Mastercard said in a statement.

The veteran banker has nearly four decades of experience in India's largest bank. He held various leadership roles in the bank managing critical operations across India, the UK and Canada. He is also widely credited for spearheading the YONO platform. He concluded his three-year term as SBI Chairman in October 2020.

Mastercard offers a range of payment transaction processing and other related-payment services (such as travel-related payments and bookings). The company has connection across 210 countries.

Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 02:47 PM IST
