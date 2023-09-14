Former SBI Chief Rajnish Kumar appointed Chairman of Mastercard India1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Kumar will guide Mastercard’s South Asia executive leadership team led by Gautam Aggarwal, Division President for South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India
Leading credit card company Mastercard announced on Thursday, September 14, that it has appointed Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), as the Chairman of Mastercard India.
