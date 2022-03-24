Banking veteran and former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar has joined the international strategic advisory board of Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

Commenting on the appointment, Neeraj Sahai, president, international at Dun & Bradstreet said, “The International Strategic Advisory Board is a non-governing body formed to advise on strategic growth, including the development of new solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients globally. India is an important market for Dun & Bradstreet, and Mr. Kumar’s appointment and extensive experience in India's financial sector will be a valuable addition to our board."

Kumar currently sits on the boards of HSBC Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech, Hero MotoCorp and BharatPe.

Avinash Gupta, managing director, India at Dun & Bradstreet added, “As chairman of the largest lender in India, Mr. Kumar is recognised as a leader in the Digital India mission. Dun & Bradstreet is contributing to empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through technology-based finance, risk, compliance, data and marketing solutions in India. We look forward to Mr Kumar’s guidance and vision as we contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Rajnish Kumar’s career with SBI spanned 40 years before he retired as chairman in October 2020. Prior to this, he was managing director (National Banking Group) overseeing the retail business and digital banking. As chairman, he was credited with overseeing the mega-merger of seven banks with SBI and for rolling out YONO, SBI’s digital banking platform.

He was previously appointed non-executive director for HSBC's Hong Kong-headquartered Asia unit, as a senior advisor to Baring Private Equity Asia, and as an advisor to Kotak Investment Advisors.

“Dun & Bradstreet has a legacy of more than 180 years and is a respected name in business decisioning data, analytics, and ratings. I am looking forward to working with the Dun & Bradstreet team to help create value for all stakeholders." Rajnish Kumar said.

