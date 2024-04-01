Former Sebi chief Chandrashekhar Bhave to replace Ramesh Damani as Chairman of Avenue Supermarts from today
Ramesh Damani has been replaced by former Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Chandrashekhar Bhave, informed Avenue Supermarts, the DMart retail chain operator.
Ace investor Ramesh Damani completed his second term on the board of Avenue Supermarts on March 31 and has ceased to be Chairman and Independent Director of the company.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message