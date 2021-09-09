Former Swiggy executive, Vivek Sunder, has joined global online math learning platform, Cuemath, as its chief executive officer (CEO), the company said on Thursday.

The appointment follows a planned succession strategy, where Cuemath’s founder, Manan Khurma, will now assume the role of chairman of the company.

Both Khurma and Sunder’s roles will take effect from 1 October 2021.

Previously, Sunder was the chief operating officer (COO) of Swiggy, where he worked towards expanding the geographical footprint for the food delivery major, taking its reach beyond 500 cities. He also played a key role for Swiggy’s on-ground operations during the covid-lockdown.

Moving forward, Khurma and Sunder will work together to execute Cuemath’s growth strategy.

In his new role as CEO, Sunder will be responsible for Cuemath’s overall business and its global expansion.

"I’m excited to be part of Cuemath’s journey. I’m particularly impressed by Cuemath’s razor-sharp focus on a child’s learning outcomes. I am also drawn to the mission of democratizing math and aiming to create the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers. Manan’s passion for the subject and his focus on making math easy to love for all children is fascinating. I look forward to working beside Manan and scaling Cuemath to amazing new heights," said Sunder in a statement.

Sunder has over 23 years of experience in the technology sector and has held several leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, where he drove top and bottom-line growth, and expanded market share for the brand.

"I am excited to welcome Vivek to the Cuemath family. I am confident his proven track record and extensive experience building consumer brands, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices, will drive and extend Cuemath's upward trajectory and become a leader in global Math education," said Khurma.

In his new role as chairman, Manan will focus on Cuemath’s initiative to solve economic and

societal challenges caused by suboptimal education. He will also focus on Cuemath’s learning pedagogy and developing the curriculum.

“We are big believers in Cuemath’s vision to become a global leader in online math education. We think the team of Manan and Vivek are well positioned to scale the business both in India and abroad," said Navroz Udwadia, co-founder of Falcon Edge.

Cuemath is a global online math learning platform backed by marquee investors including Alphabet’s independent growth fund CapitalG, Aspada, Falcon Edge, and Sequoia Capital.

The edtech brand, which is present across 20 countries, has over 200,000 students leveraging its platform, at present.

