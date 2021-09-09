Former Swiggy executive Vivek Sunder joins Cuemath

"I’m excited to be part of Cuemath’s journey. I’m particularly impressed by Cuemath’s razor-sharp focus on a child’s learning outcomes. I am also drawn to the mission of democratizing math and aiming to create the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers. Manan’s passion for the subject and his focus on making math easy to love for all children is fascinating. I look forward to working beside Manan and scaling Cuemath to amazing new heights," said Sunder in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}