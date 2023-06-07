Former TCS CEO Gopinathan's pay jumped 13% in FY23, Infosys' Parekh's pay dropped 21%; check details1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Infosys' Parekh's remuneration consisted of base pay, retiral benefits, and fixed salary. On the other hand, former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan’s overall remuneration jumped 13.17 per cent to ₹29.16 crore in FY23
The Bengaluru-based IT services company, Infosys’ annual report showed that chief executive officer (CEO), Salil Parekh’s compensation for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) took a drop of 21 per cent at 56.45 crore, down from ₹71 crore in the previous year.
