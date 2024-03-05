Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, 3 other employees are suing Elon Musk for $128 million. Here's why
Former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Aggarwal, have sued current CEO Elon Musk for $128 million in unpaid severance. They claim Musk withheld their payments when he took over the company in 2022.
Four former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued the company's current chief executive, Elon Musk, for $128 million in unpaid severance payments. The former Twitter executives have claimed that Musk showed " special ire" towards them by publicly vowing to withhold their severance payments of around $200 million when he took over the social media giant in a $44 billion deal in 2022.