Former Wells Fargo executive pleads guilty to obstructing bank examination, fined $17 mln in fake accounts scandal1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:35 AM IST
Former Wells Fargo executive has pleaded guilty to obstructing bank examination and will now have to pay a $17 million fine in fake accounts scandal
The former head of Wells Fargo's retail bank has pleaded guilty to obstructing a bank examination and will pay a banking regulator a $17 million fine for her role in the bank's sweeping fake accounts scandal.
