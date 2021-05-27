Former WeWork chief’s gargantuan exit package gets new sweetener
- Shared-office company gave Adam Neumann $245 million stock deal to clear way for listing
Nearly two years ago, SoftBank Group Corp. sought to part ways with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann when it bailed out the shared-office company. It hasn’t been an easy divorce.
Securities filings from earlier this month show WeWork in February gave Mr. Neumann an enhanced stock award worth roughly $245 million, a benefit that wasn’t extended to other early shareholders and hasn’t been previously reported.
