Goenka moves SAT against Sebi order1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:02 PM IST
On 14 August, Sebi had in its confirmatory order restrained Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra from holding any key managerial position in any listed company or Zee group entity until further orders
Mumbai: Punit Goenka, former managing director & chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, on Friday moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), challenging a recent confirmatory order issued by the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).