Fortnite maker Epic Games has won the antitrust case against Google , with the jury siding with the gaming company's claim that Google is acting as a "monopoly". Epic Games had claimed during the trial that Google's practice of taking a 30% commission on its Play Store leads to stifling of competition and a reduction in innovation.

While the jury sided with Epic Games in the antitrust trial, Judge James Donato will now decide on the appropriate remedies in the matter in January. Notably, Epic Games is not suing Google for monetary damages, but instead wants the court to order the Alphabet-owned company to give app developers complete freedom to implement their own app store and billing systems on Android, The Verge reported.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report noted that the current ruling has the potential to give developers more control over how their apps are distributed and how they profit from them.

In a blogpost about the jury's judgement in the antitrust trial, Epic Games wrote, “Today’s verdict is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world. It proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition and reduce innovation."

“The evidence presented in this case demonstrates the urgent need for legislation and regulations that address Apple and Google strangleholds over smartphones, including with promising legislation in progress right now with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill in the UK and the Digital Markets Act in the EU." the Fortnite maker added.

Meanwhile, Google Vice President, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Wilson White while noting that Google Play offers more choice and openness than any other mobile platform noted that the Mountain View California based company will challenge the decision of the federal court. White said, “We plan to challenge the verdict. Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.