Fortnite maker Epic Games wins antitrust battle against Google. Here's what you should know
Fortnite maker Epic Games has won the high profile antitrust trial against Google which could have major implications on how Android processes payments in the future.
Fortnite maker Epic Games has won the antitrust case against Google, with the jury siding with the gaming company's claim that Google is acting as a "monopoly". Epic Games had claimed during the trial that Google's practice of taking a 30% commission on its Play Store leads to stifling of competition and a reduction in innovation.