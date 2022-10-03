Fortis Healthcare launches 200 bedded multi- specialty hospital in Greater Noida

The hospital is equipped with 200 beds and has over 50 expert clinicians across specialties. The facility is expected to receive a large number of international patients
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Monday launched its state-of-the-art hospital in Greater Noida. The hospital is equipped with 200 beds and has over 50 expert clinicians across specialties. The facility is expected to receive a large number of international patients as a major airport is coming up in the vicinity, at Jewar.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Monday launched its state-of-the-art hospital in Greater Noida. The hospital is equipped with 200 beds and has over 50 expert clinicians across specialties. The facility is expected to receive a large number of international patients as a major airport is coming up in the vicinity, at Jewar.
Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to bring the best of healthcare services to Greater Noida. This facility promises to bring high precision multi-specialty clinical care for the people of the region. This hospital will fulfil the healthcare needs of patients and communities in Greater Noida area and nearby cities."
Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to bring the best of healthcare services to Greater Noida. This facility promises to bring high precision multi-specialty clinical care for the people of the region. This hospital will fulfil the healthcare needs of patients and communities in Greater Noida area and nearby cities."
The hospital has modular OTs, advanced ICUs with a dedicated neonatal intensive care unit, and a coronary care unit (CCU) along with cutting-edge technology for advanced surgical interventions. Other features include advanced imaging services (MRI, CT), high-precision radiation oncology, nuclear medicine unit, and latest cardiac and interventional cath labs for clinical services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mohit Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida said, “Greater Noida is an emerging city with a growing population. With this new facility the residents will be able to access advance healthcare services at their doorstep and will not have to travel elsewhere. This advanced hospital aims to fulfil the healthcare requirements of the residents as well as patients coming from other parts of India and abroad.