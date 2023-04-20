Fortis Healthcare to acquire Gurugram's Medeor Hospital for ₹225 crore3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:01 PM IST
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd informed Indian bourses that it has signed definitive agreement with VPS Group for acquisition
Fortis Healthcare Limited announced on Thursday, 20th April 2023 that it has signed definitive agreements with the VPS Group for the acquisition of its Medeor Hospital in Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana for an overall purchase consideration of ₹225 Crore. The Manesar-based hospital has a potential bed capacity of 350 beds and can be operationalized in a phased manner in around 9 months.
