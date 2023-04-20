Fortis Healthcare to acquire Gurugram's Medeor Hospital for 225 crore

Speaking on the development, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO at Fortis Healthcare said, “We have been evaluating various acquisition opportunities to expand our presence in our existing markets and to enable us to leverage the benefits of scale and synergies. We believe this is a good strategic fit as we already have a significant presence in Gurugram with our flagship facility, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI). This acquisition will make us the second largest healthcare services provider in Gurugram with over 850 beds, including our ongoing brownfield bed additions in FMRI. We endeavor to offer the entire spectrum of medical specialties at our new facility, ably supported by our experienced team of clinicians and deliver exceptional clinical care."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}