NEW DELHI: Fortis Healthcare on Thursday said Sputnik V, the third coronavirus vaccine approved for India, will be available as part of a limited pilot rollout from 19 June. The two-dose vaccine will be available at two hospitals - Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

In the coming days, the vaccine will be available at more Fortis hospitals across 11 cities as part of the phase-wise pilot project. Vaccine stocks have been procured by Fortis from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as per government guidelines. The announcement comes as the country is recovering from the virulent second covid-19 wave and has been facing a vaccine shortage.

Covaxin and Covishield are already available at Fortis Healthcare’s various centres. Several recent trials have shown that Sputnik V has an efficacy of over 90% and will bring down symptomatic Covid-19 cases by over 90%. Fortis Healthcare has ramped up its vaccination drive since April when vaccines were opened to all above 18. The price per dose for Sputnik V, as fixed by the government, including administrative charges is Rs1,145.

"...Fortis, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, is among the first to provide a third vaccine option, at Fortis Memorial Research Institute and Fortis Hospital Mohali, with the dual objective of expanding and scaling up the vaccination drive and lowering the infection risks to future mutations of the virus," said Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare.

“We urge all Indian citizens to vaccinate themselves and help make the drive successful – only if we get ourselves vaccinated and follow COVID appropriate behaviour, can the chain of infections and community transmission, be broken. It is essential that we follow all recommended measures by Government to protect ourselves, our families and loved ones and prevent a possible third wave," he said.

