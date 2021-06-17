Fortis Healthcare to pilot limited Sputnik V vaccine rollout from 19 June

Covaxin and Covishield are already available at Fortis Healthcare’s various centres. Several recent trials have shown that Sputnik V has an efficacy of over 90% and will bring down symptomatic Covid-19 cases by over 90%. Fortis Healthcare has ramped up its vaccination drive since April when vaccines were opened to all above 18. The price per dose for Sputnik V, as fixed by the government, including administrative charges is Rs1,145.