Fortis loses Supreme Court challenge against forensic audit in Daiichi-Singh brothers case

The case is linked to a ₹3,500 crore arbitral award passed in favour of Daiichi Sankyo in 2016. The latest Supreme Court order allows the forensic audit to proceed, although the top court clarified that the Delhi High Court's observations against Fortis in support of the audit are only tentative and prima facie.

What is the Fortis-Daiichi Sankyo dispute? The dispute goes back to the sale of Ranbaxy Laboratories by the Singh brothers to Daiichi Sankyo in 2008.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company later alleged that the Singh brothers had concealed material information about regulatory investigations involving Ranbaxy in the US, including probes by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Justice.

Daiichi initiated arbitration proceedings, and a Singapore tribunal in 2016 ordered the Singh brothers to pay damages of around ₹3,500 crore.

What happened to the arbitral award? The Singh brothers challenged the award before Indian courts.

On January 31, 2018, the Delhi High Court upheld the international arbitral award, paving the way for its enforcement in India.

The Singh brothers subsequently challenged the decision before the Supreme Court. On February 16, 2018, the top court dismissed their appeal, leaving the award enforceable against them.

Why is Fortis Healthcare involved? The current proceedings concern Daiichi's efforts to enforce the award against the Singh brothers and trace assets that could potentially be used to satisfy the amount owed.

Daiichi sought a forensic examination of transactions involving Fortis Healthcare, the Singh brothers and other entities. The Delhi High Court subsequently ordered the forensic audit.

The High Court's 213-page judgment said the audit would examine transactions allegedly resulting in the dissipation of assets that could otherwise have been available to meet the decree amount in Daiichi's favour.

What will the forensic audit examine? The Delhi High Court appointed S Ramanand Aiyar and Co as the forensic auditor and gave it six months to complete the exercise.

The audit is intended to:

-Examine transactions involving Fortis, the Singh brothers and other entities.

-Reconstruct the chain of transactions and events.

-Identify the persons and companies involved.

-Examine the alleged dissipation of shares and other assets.

-Help the court determine the transactions relevant to Daiichi's efforts to enforce its award.

Why did Fortis approach the Supreme Court? Fortis challenged the Delhi High Court's August 31 order directing the forensic audit.

Appearing for Fortis, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the company was never a party to the arbitration proceedings and should not be treated as a judgment debtor.

Singhvi also pointed out that the Singh brothers had exited Fortis in 2018 and referred to the subsequent entry of Malaysian healthcare group IHH, which invested around ₹4,000 crore.

What did the Supreme Court say? A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's order.

The bench said: “We see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment of the Delhi High Court.”

At the same time, the Supreme Court observed that the Delhi High Court's observations against Fortis that formed the basis for the forensic audit were tentative and prima facie.

This means the Supreme Court's decision allows the audit to go ahead but does not, by itself, amount to a final finding that Fortis was liable for the Singh brothers' obligations under the arbitral award.