Subscribe

Fortis to acquire Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital for ₹430 crore

Fortis Healthcare is set to acquire Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital for 430 crore. It plans an additional 410 crore investment in the facility over the next three years to augment bed infrastructure, medical equipment and clinical programmes.

Livemint, PTI
Updated20 Dec 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Advertisement
File photo of a Fortis hospital building. The healthcare provider is set to acquire Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>430 crore.
File photo of a Fortis hospital building. The healthcare provider is set to acquire Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital for ₹430 crore. (Reuters / Saumya Khandelwal )

Healthcare major Fortis on 20 December said it has signed an agreement to acquire the 125-bed Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital for 430 crore.

Fortis will acquire the hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, by way of a 100% acquisition of People Tree Hospital's holding company TMI Healthcare Pvt Ltd. This would be undertaken by Fortis' wholly-owned subsidiary International Hospital Limited (IHL), it said in a statement.

Alvarez & Marsal was the financial advisor to People Tree Hospitals.

Advertisement
Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 20 December?

Fortis plans for expansion

The healthcare provider said an additional investment of 410 crore is planned over the next three years in the facility to further augment bed infrastructure, medical equipment and clinical programmes, including radiation oncology, it added.

The acquisition of the adjacent land parcel of 0.8 acres provides the company with the potential to expand bed capacity to over 300 beds, it stated.

“The acquisition is in line with our vision to expand our footprint in focused clusters and enables us to leverage the benefits of scale and synergies,” Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi stated.

Also Read | Sam Altman mum on OpenAI's listing, says 0% excited to be a public company CEO

Strategically important move

The acquisition is a strategically important addition and will further strengthen the company's position in the Bengaluru market, he added.

Advertisement

Fortis already has a significant presence with seven facilities in the city, with the potential to scale up to over 1,500 beds from 900 beds currently, Raghuvanshi said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
 
Fortis Healthcare
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsFortis to acquire Bengaluru-based People Tree Hospital for ₹430 crore
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP