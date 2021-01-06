Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Fortnite creator is buying a dying mall to develop new headquarters
Fortnite creator is buying a dying mall to develop new headquarters

2 min read . 11:57 AM IST Esther Fung , The Wall Street Journal

  • Epic Games agrees to pay $95 million for Cary Towne Center in Cary, N.C.

The company that created the popular videogame “Fortnite" has agreed to purchase a North Carolina mall and plans to redevelop it as a global headquarters, the latest sign that struggling malls are evolving into new kinds of real estate.

Epic Games Inc., the closely held company based in Cary, N.C., said it is planning to convert the 980,000-square-foot Cary Towne Center mall into offices and recreation space for its growth in the long term. Epic plans to open the new campus by 2024, which would represent a sizable upgrade from the company’s 250,000 square foot headquarters.

