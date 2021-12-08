Fortum C&D, Carzonrent's Plug Mobility join hands to set up charging infra

Rajiv Kumar Vij, managing director, Carzonrent India said, “Carzonrent will provide a chauffeur-driven EV fleet through its initiative Plug for different ground mobility needs and our aim is on saving 4 lac (4,00,000 ton) tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the next five years by introducing 19000 EVs across India to service corporate business travel and employee transportation, guest and crew/staff movement requirement for Hospitality and Aviation sector, official travel requirement of Central and State Government and PSU entities, Airport Taxi services and SME clients. Company’s partnership Fortum will bolster our efforts towards this."