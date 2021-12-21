Fortum C&D, Charge+Zone to share EV charging points

“The intent to come together is to offer true inter-operability to EV user by complementing strength of two CPOs. This is expected that this platform would grow by having more and more CPOs coming on-board," Jha said. The development of EV charging points is one of the biggest challenges to fast-track their adoption in India. As part of this, the Centre is planning to install up to 70,000 EV chargers across the country in the next few years. State-run oil marketing companies have also indicated that they would install 22,000 charging stations at 70,000 fuel outlets across the country.