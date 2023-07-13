Fortum Charge rebrands to GLIDA

New Delhi: EV charging infrastructure operator Fortum Charge & Drive India on Wednesday announced its rebranding to ‘GLIDA’.
A company statement said that with a renewed vision and a strengthened commitment to sustainable mobility, GLIDA is poised to shape the future of e-mobility through cutting-edge charging infrastructure and innovative solutions.
Sanjay Agarwal, President, Fortum India, said: “Our vision at Fortum has always been to build a carbon neutral planet, where sustainable energy and environmental consciousness go hand in hand. We are confident that with GLIDA, we are able to pique the adoption of electric vehicles in India, further reducing reliance on fossil fuels and minimizing carbon emissions. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond just providing charging solutions; we strive to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the electrification of transportation and contributes to a cleaner and greener planet."
The company also launched a logo featuring a green leaf that transforms into a flying plane taking off into the sky “symbolizing a smooth, fast, and, affordable EV charging journey".
Awadhesh Kumar Jha, Executive Director, GLIDA, said: “We are excited to unveil our new brand identity GLIDA, which demonstrates what we stand for – ‘freedom to move without any barriers or hesitation’. our purpose to create a robust runway for the swift take-off of electric mobility into mainstream.. The rebranding is rooted in our purpose to lay a strong foundation for the rapid integration of electric mobility into the mainstream keeping the best interest and value proposition for customers in mind.
Established in 2017, the company has grown from a portfolio of few charging stations to a to over 450 public EV charging points.
“GLIDA has already initiated the implementation of the new brand identity across its charging network, which will soon reflect the transformed look, feel, and ethos," the company statement said.
The company designs, deploys, and operates advanced EV charging infrastructure. It is present across 15 states, six highways with charging options of CCS, DC001 and Type 2. With ‘Charge-Thru’ and an Interoperable ‘Prepaid Card’, the company aims to build a comprehensive, seamless and accessible charging network that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles in India, the statement added.
