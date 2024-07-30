Fortum to sell majority stakes in renewable, EV charging businesses in India
Summary
- Fortum Oyj has appointed EY and Opus Corporate Finance LLPis set to divest its majority stakes in its Indian renewable energy and EV charging network businesses, respectively.
- This aligns with its focus on consolidating its core Nordic markets following significant losses due to the Ukraine war
Finnish state-run energy giant Fortum Oyj has engaged EY and London-based Opus Corporate Finance LLP to oversee the sale of majority stakes in its Indian renewable energy platform and electric vehicle (EV) charging network, respectively.