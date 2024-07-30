Fortum to sell majority stakes in renewable, EV charging businesses in India

Geopolitical challenges and strategic refocus

The proposed sales come in the wake of the war in Ukraine, which led to disruptions in gas supply and significant losses for Fortum's majority-owned subsidiary, Uniper, which was subsequently sold to the German government at a loss of around €6 billion. Additionally, the Russian Federation seized Fortum's Russian assets, valued at approximately €5 billion. These events have forced Fortum, the third-largest Nordic utility, to refocus its strategy, concentrating on its core Nordic market and reducing its presence in other regions, including India.