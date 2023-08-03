Fortune Global 500: Reliance jumps 16 places, LIC slips 9. Details on 8 Indian companies featured on list1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Reliance Industries jumps to number 88 on Fortune Global 500 list, while IOC too climbed ranks and was placed at 94.
Fortune Global 500 list has been released and eight Indian companies have been featured in the list. Notably, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has maintained its high rank, furthering another sixteen places. Reliance Industries is now ranked at number 88.
