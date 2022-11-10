Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group, today announced the opening of its new property in Kufri, Shimla. Situated in the Gallu valley, this is the fourth addition to the Fortune Hotel brand in Himachal Pradesh after Dalhousie, McLeod Ganj and Kasauli. It has 41 operational hotels in the country.

The hotel has 44 rooms.Samir MC, managing director of the hotel firm, said “Himachal is one of the most popular and accessible hill stations in India and Kufri with its surrounded Himalayan hills seemed a perfect destination for our new hotel. We are happy to be launching this property during the festive long-weekend and be available to all those who are longing for a break but seek fresh new options. Amidst picturesque hills, loaded with modern amenities, this property is a great destination for combining business and leisure especially for everyone in and around Delhi, NCR,“ he said

According to cigarettes-to-hotels major’s second quarter report, the revenue from its hotels business went up 81.9% year-on-year, depicting a revival from the covid-19 related dip. The company’s average room revenues and occupancies have now crossed its pre-pandemic levels because of increased sales in the retail (packages), Leisure, Weddings and MICE segments.India’s hotel room supply pipeline is expected to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 3.5-4%, adding approximately 15,500 rooms to the pan-India premium inventory of 94,800 rooms across 12 key cities, as per a report. This will facilitate an upcycle, as demand improves over the medium term while supply lags, with hoteliers adopting a cautious approach on expansion and the absence of any major announcements during the covid period.The current inventory growth is significantly lower than the 18% rise witnessed during FY2009-13, after the global financial crisis and notwithstanding the potential impact on demand with further covid waves, credit rating agency Icra Ltd. expects the hospitality industry’s revenues and margins to return to pre-covid levels in the financial year FY23.