Fortune Hotels launches 44-room hotel in Kufri, Shimla1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 02:34 PM IST
This property in Gallu valley is Fortune’s fourth hotel in Himachal Pradesh after Dalhousie, McLeod Ganj and Kasauli
Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group, today announced the opening of its new property in Kufri, Shimla. Situated in the Gallu valley, this is the fourth addition to the Fortune Hotel brand in Himachal Pradesh after Dalhousie, McLeod Ganj and Kasauli. It has 41 operational hotels in the country.