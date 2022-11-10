Fortune Hotels launches 44-room hotel in Kufri, Shimla

According to cigarettes-to-hotels major’s second quarter report, the revenue from its hotels business went up 81.9% year-on-year, depicting a revival from the covid-19 related dip. The company’s average room revenues and occupancies have now crossed its pre-pandemic levels because of increased sales in the retail (packages), Leisure, Weddings and MICE segments.India’s hotel room supply pipeline is expected to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 3.5-4%, adding approximately 15,500 rooms to the pan-India premium inventory of 94,800 rooms across 12 key cities, as per a report. This will facilitate an upcycle, as demand improves over the medium term while supply lags, with hoteliers adopting a cautious approach on expansion and the absence of any major announcements during the covid period.The current inventory growth is significantly lower than the 18% rise witnessed during FY2009-13, after the global financial crisis and notwithstanding the potential impact on demand with further covid waves, credit rating agency Icra Ltd. expects the hospitality industry’s revenues and margins to return to pre-covid levels in the financial year FY23.

