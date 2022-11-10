Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Fortune Hotels launches 44-room hotel in Kufri, Shimla

Fortune Hotels launches 44-room hotel in Kufri, Shimla

1 min read . 02:34 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
The hotel has 44 rooms.

This property in Gallu valley is Fortune’s fourth hotel in Himachal Pradesh after Dalhousie, McLeod Ganj and Kasauli

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group, today announced the opening of its new property in Kufri, Shimla. Situated in the Gallu valley, this is the fourth addition to the Fortune Hotel brand in Himachal Pradesh after Dalhousie, McLeod Ganj and Kasauli. It has 41 operational hotels in the country.

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group, today announced the opening of its new property in Kufri, Shimla. Situated in the Gallu valley, this is the fourth addition to the Fortune Hotel brand in Himachal Pradesh after Dalhousie, McLeod Ganj and Kasauli. It has 41 operational hotels in the country.

The hotel has 44 rooms.Samir MC, managing director of the hotel firm, said “Himachal is one of the most popular and accessible hill stations in India and Kufri with its surrounded Himalayan hills seemed a perfect destination for our new hotel. We are happy to be launching this property during the festive long-weekend and be available to all those who are longing for a break but seek fresh new options. Amidst picturesque hills, loaded with modern amenities, this property is a great destination for combining business and leisure especially for everyone in and around Delhi, NCR,“ he said

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The hotel has 44 rooms.Samir MC, managing director of the hotel firm, said “Himachal is one of the most popular and accessible hill stations in India and Kufri with its surrounded Himalayan hills seemed a perfect destination for our new hotel. We are happy to be launching this property during the festive long-weekend and be available to all those who are longing for a break but seek fresh new options. Amidst picturesque hills, loaded with modern amenities, this property is a great destination for combining business and leisure especially for everyone in and around Delhi, NCR,“ he said

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

According to cigarettes-to-hotels major’s second quarter report, the revenue from its hotels business went up 81.9% year-on-year, depicting a revival from the covid-19 related dip. The company’s average room revenues and occupancies have now crossed its pre-pandemic levels because of increased sales in the retail (packages), Leisure, Weddings and MICE segments.India’s hotel room supply pipeline is expected to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 3.5-4%, adding approximately 15,500 rooms to the pan-India premium inventory of 94,800 rooms across 12 key cities, as per a report. This will facilitate an upcycle, as demand improves over the medium term while supply lags, with hoteliers adopting a cautious approach on expansion and the absence of any major announcements during the covid period.The current inventory growth is significantly lower than the 18% rise witnessed during FY2009-13, after the global financial crisis and notwithstanding the potential impact on demand with further covid waves, credit rating agency Icra Ltd. expects the hospitality industry’s revenues and margins to return to pre-covid levels in the financial year FY23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP