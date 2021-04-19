Fortune Hotels opens property in Hubballi, Karnataka

Fortune Hotels, the wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, on Monday announced the opening of its first hotel in Hubballi, Karnataka, making it their sixth hotel alliance in the state.

“Located close to the airport, we are confident that the hotel will see great success as it offers a branded alternative and best-in-class guest experience to city residents as well as our existing customers travelling to the twin cities of Huballi and Dharwad, for both business and leisure," said Samir M.C., managing director, Fortune Park Hotels Limited.

An iconic city landmark, Fortune Park Airport Road Hubballi is strategically located opposite the Hubballi airport, offering easy access to corporate establishments, key shopping areas and important monuments of the city.

The hotel with 90-rooms and suites, houses an aesthetic lobby and innovative interiors accentuated with intricate lattice work and modern-day pop art. The property has Zodiac, the all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant. It will also encompass other soon-to-open food and beverage options such as a bar and lounge named Neptune; a vegetarian restaurant named Rainbow; and a confectionery outlet named Fortune Deli.

Fortune Park Airport Road Hubballi also features an outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium and a spa.

The property has 4,800 square feet (sq. ft) of banquet spaces along with around 15,000 sq. ft of lush green party lawns. The hotel also features two board rooms ideal for corporate meetings, presentations, brain-storming sessions and discussions.

With this addition, Fortune Park Hotels Ltd has six hotels with 671 rooms across four cities in Karnataka. The chain now has an operating portfolio of 49 signed alliances and 3,811 rooms, across 43 cities in the country. Fortune has sub-brands under which the hotels are being operated by the chain. These include Fortune Select, Fortune Park, Fortune Inn and Fortune Resort.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.