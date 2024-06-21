Fossil Fuel Firms Flared Most Gas Since 2019, Says World Bank
The burning of excess natural gas from global oil fields hit its highest level since 2019 last year, spewing enough pollutants into the atmosphere to equal those from an extra five million cars, according to a World Bank report.
