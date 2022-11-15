Fossil India signs Anushka Sharma as brand ambassador for Michael Kors watches.

NEW DELHI: Fossil India Private Ltd.-owned Michael Kors watches has signed on actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for its timepieces in India. The collaboration will extend to promoting the watch vertical for women, with the actor slated to appear in its upcoming campaigns launching later this month.Johnson Verghese, managing director of the company in India, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Anushka Sharma to be the face of Michael Kors timepieces in India. She has been a trailblazer throughout her career as much for her on-screen performances as her style aesthetic, she exemplifies the values of individuality and excellence that we pride ourselves in. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Michael Kors family."Sharma said, "I have long admired the standout nature and unique designs of Michael Kors watches, and I am happy to be working with them as an ambassador. Their innovative creations are an authentic expression of individuality. The brand has a historic lineage, and I am honoured to represent its global heritage in India."

