Fossil India signs Anushka Sharma as brand ambassador for Michael Kors watches.

NEW DELHI: Fossil India Private Ltd.-owned Michael Kors watches has signed on actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for its timepieces in India. The collaboration will extend to promoting the watch vertical for women, with the actor slated to appear in its upcoming campaigns launching later this month.Johnson Verghese, managing director of the company in India, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Anushka Sharma to be the face of Michael Kors timepieces in India. She has been a trailblazer throughout her career as much for her on-screen performances as her style aesthetic, she exemplifies the values of individuality and excellence that we pride ourselves in. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Michael Kors family."Sharma said, "I have long admired the standout nature and unique designs of Michael Kors watches, and I am happy to be working with them as an ambassador. Their innovative creations are an authentic expression of individuality. The brand has a historic lineage, and I am honoured to represent its global heritage in India."
Globally, the Fossil Group reported an 11% decline in its net sales to $436 million in the third quarter. Sales in the Americas and Asia fell, while performance in Europe was flat in constant currency terms, the company said in a statement.
Swiss watch imports to India have grown nearly a third between January and September. The industry accounted for Swiss Francs (CHF) 130.6 million as compared to CHF 98.9 million in 2021, according to data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. India is still low on the ranks though in the 23rd position. The top two countries to import Swiss watches are the US and China, which accounted for about CHF 4771.2 million in imports in the same period. While the US saw a growth of 28.5%, the China market saw a de-growth of 12.3%.
