Foundation PE looks to ramp up India bets as secondary market gains momentum
After deploying about 60% of its $120 million maiden fund in India, the pan-Asian secondaries firm says rising liquidity needs among PE and VC funds are creating fresh opportunities.
MUMBAI: Foundation Private Equity expects to step up investments in India after deploying about 60% of its maiden $120 million fund in the country, according to top executives at the firm, citing a growing need for liquidity among private equity and venture capital firms.