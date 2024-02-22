Founder and family of Byju’s to not attend EGM, call it invalid
People with knowledge of the consortium of investors’ plans said the EGM has been called by key shareholders on 23 February to take stock of the liquidity situation and to oust Raveendran as CEO
Mumbai: Describing an extraordinary general meeting called by the investors as “procedurally invalid", the founder family of Think & Learn, the parent company of Byju’s, said founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and other board members will not attend it.
