NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resign from RRPRH board

Adani group is running an open offer until Dec. 5 to buy as much as 16.76 million shares - or 26% of equity - from NDTV’s minority investors. The requirement to hold an open offer was triggered after the Adani Group bought an indirect 29.18% stake in August in the media firm. The open offer was approved by India’s capital markets regulator earlier this month. Adani Group is on a breakneck expansion spree as the tycoon diversifies beyond his coal-based businesses into airports, digital centers, cements, green energy and now media.