Four Indian companies in Forbes world's top 100 best employers list

Four Indian firms were amongst the top 100 companies to work for, according to the “World's Best Employers rankings 2021" published by Forbes. Reliance Industries Ltd, the country's largest company by revenues, profits, and market value, has topped Indian corporates in Forbes' ranking. Reliance was placed at 52 in the overall ranking of 750 global corporates likes Phillips, Sanofi, Pfizer and Intel.

