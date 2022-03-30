Four million refugees have now fled Ukraine, says UN

There are virtually no refugee camps in Poland, aside from a handful of convention centers and stadiums that the Polish government terms “reception centers," where a few thousand of the millions who have entered Poland sleep. Instead, Poland is counting on relatives, friends and volunteers to house the newcomers. That arrangement is becoming increasingly hard to sustain, however, as the rate of people arriving outpaces the number of beds available, Polish officials say. In a poll conducted by UNHCR and Intersos, a nonprofit organization, of 215 Ukrainian refugees in Poland, 41% said they intended to return to Ukraine and 29% said they hadn’t decided whether to do so. Over 20% said they intended to move to another country.

