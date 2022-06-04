Four ways home buyers can get an edge in a cutthroat seller’s market

Joy Jiang, 25, recently bought from a seller in Burke, Va., who needed to stay in their home until Aug. 15. Unlike other buyers with children needing to enroll in school who offered more, Ms. Jiang could agree to their Aug. 15 move-out date and proposed to rent back the home to the sellers until then. She believes her $785,000 bid was chosen over several higher offers because of this flexibility, she said.