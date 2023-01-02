Fourth high profile exit in Zomato in 2 months1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Gunjan Patidar, one of the first employees at Zomato, leaves after over a decade at the Gurugram-based company.
BENGALURU : Zomato co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from his position on Monday, in the fourth senior-level exit at the food delivery platform since November.