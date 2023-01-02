BENGALURU : Zomato co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from his position on Monday, in the fourth senior-level exit at the food delivery platform since November.

Patidar, one of the first employees at Zomato, leaves after over a decade at the Gurugram-based company. He built the “core tech systems" for the company, and also set up a tech leadership team at Zomato during his tenure, the company said in an exchange filing.

“He also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," Zomato said.

The exit follows the departures of co-founder Mohit Gupta, Rahul Ganjoo, new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of Intercity Legends service, in November 2022.

The company also decided to lay off about 3% of its employees across a 3800-member team across functions, including technology, product and marketing, in the same month.

Zomato reported a net loss of ₹251 crore for the September quarter, down from ₹430 crore a year ago, after a rise in income from food delivery and wholesale Hyperpure unit helped its revenue.

Its operating revenue from operations rose 62% to ₹1,661 crore from ₹1,024 crore a year earlier.