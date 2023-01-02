Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Fourth high profile exit in Zomato in 2 months

Fourth high profile exit in Zomato in 2 months

1 min read . 10:31 PM ISTMalvika Maloo
Patidar built the 'core tech systems' for the company, and also set up a tech leadership team at Zomato during his tenure, the company said in an exchange filing.

Gunjan Patidar, one of the first employees at Zomato, leaves after over a decade at the Gurugram-based company.

BENGALURU :Zomato co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from his position on Monday, in the fourth senior-level exit at the food delivery platform since November.

BENGALURU :Zomato co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from his position on Monday, in the fourth senior-level exit at the food delivery platform since November.

Patidar, one of the first employees at Zomato, leaves after over a decade at the Gurugram-based company. He built the “core tech systems" for the company, and also set up a tech leadership team at Zomato during his tenure, the company said in an exchange filing.

Patidar, one of the first employees at Zomato, leaves after over a decade at the Gurugram-based company. He built the “core tech systems" for the company, and also set up a tech leadership team at Zomato during his tenure, the company said in an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“He also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," Zomato said.

The exit follows the departures of co-founder Mohit Gupta, Rahul Ganjoo, new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of Intercity Legends service, in November 2022.

The company also decided to lay off about 3% of its employees across a 3800-member team across functions, including technology, product and marketing, in the same month.

Zomato reported a net loss of 251 crore for the September quarter, down from 430 crore a year ago, after a rise in income from food delivery and wholesale Hyperpure unit helped its revenue.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Its operating revenue from operations rose 62% to 1,661 crore from 1,024 crore a year earlier.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP