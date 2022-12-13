NEW DELHI : Renewable energy company Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd is in talks with major investment funds to raise about $500 million this financial year but said it doesn’t have any immediate plan for an initial public offering.

In an interview, Vivek Subramanian, co-founder and executive director, said the company plans to raise the fresh capital in its next funding round.

“We are in the midst of (the discussions for) a fundraise. We are looking at almost a half a billion dollar infusion into the company. This financial year, we will close (the transaction)," he said.

He didn’t disclose the investment funds.

On the prospects of its major investor, private equity firm TPG making an exit, Subramanian said TPG has been with the company for more than four years and financial investors usually keep invested in a growing company for 4-6 years.

On 8 November, Mint reported that TPG is looking to sell its stake in Fourth Partner for at least $300 million.

“TPG has been with us for over four years. Any financial investor has a horizon of typically 4-6 years for what they want to be in a firm. They have been a super partner for us on the ground. They have been instrumental in scaling up to where we are. The reality of dealing with a financial investor is that at some point they would need to exit," Subramanian said.

“Any financial investor will look at all options on the table. But clearly, it’s a large fundraise. There is a new investor who is going to come in. Therefore, sort of a good time for somebody who has been with us for 4-5 years to consider a logical exit."

On prospects of going public, Subramanian said there is adequate fund flow in the renewable energy space and the company does not feel the need to go public anytime soon. “If there was a dearth of capital, you can look at those kind of options. The pools of capital available for ESG firms are a lot today," he said.

Elaborating on the plans for international expansion, he said the company is looking to form a joint venture in the Philippines.

This would mark Fourth Partner’s second international joint venture after its partnership with Indonesia’s Indika Energy. In 2021, the two companies came together to form the joint venture named ‘Empat Mitra Indika Tenaga Surya’ (EMITS). Currently, EMITS is executing around 20 MW of projects in Indonesia and projects of over 40 MW are in place. Another 200 MW projects are in the pipeline. The joint venture company plans to set up 1 GW of solar projects. There are also plans for EMITS to venture into the wind energy space, Subramanian said.

Founded in 2010, as a solar component, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, Fourth Partner caters to commercial and industrial businesses. The company also operates in Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, offering solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind, battery storage, wind-solar hybrid, energy trading and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. It has over 1 GW installed renewable capacity and caters to over 200 clients. Subramanian said Fourth Partner is looking at taking its installed capacity to 4-5 GW in the next five years.

In the last financial year (FY22), Fourth Partner posted revenue of ₹1,018 crore, up from ₹459 crore in the previous year, according to a report by ICRA. It reported a net profit of ₹7 crore in FY22, rising from ₹53 lakh in the previous year.