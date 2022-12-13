Fourth Partner Energy looks to raise $500 mn1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 09:46 PM IST
In an interview, Vivek Subramanian, co-founder and executive director, said the company plans to raise the fresh capital in its next funding round.
NEW DELHI : Renewable energy company Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd is in talks with major investment funds to raise about $500 million this financial year but said it doesn’t have any immediate plan for an initial public offering.