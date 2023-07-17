Fox names Vimeo's Anjali Sud as Tubi streaming service CEO

Anjali Sud, who will take over on Sept. 1, succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and chief executive. She will report into Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough, the company said.
Fox Corp Monday named Anjali Sud, the former head of video-sharing platform Vimeo, as the chief executive of its free, ad-supported streaming TV service Tubi.
Sud, who will take over on Sept. 1, succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and chief executive. She will report into Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough, the company said.
Sud recently stepped down as the CEO of Vimeo, after about nine years at the streaming platform. Before Vimeo, she has worked with Time Warner and Amazon.com.
“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership," Cheesbrough said in announcing her hire.
“As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the US, she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership."
“I'm excited to be dedicating my next chapter to empowering audiences. We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I hope to play a role in shaping the future of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world's stories," Sud said.
Fox shares were marginally higher on Monday, having reversed course from earlier in the day.
In a restructuring in April, Fox created Tubi Media Group to house the streaming service along with some of Fox's news, sports and entertainment digital platforms.
Tubi, the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the US, was launched in 2014. Fox acquired Tubi for $440 million in 2020.
