Foxconn Chairman Young Liu to visit India this year

Apple supplier Foxconn's Chairman Young Liu plans to visit India this year. This comes after Liu became the first foreigner to receive the country's third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

PTI
First Published5 Jul 2024, 01:16 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi being greeted by Foxconn Chairman Young Liu during the inauguration of Semicon India in Gandhinagar last year
PM Narendra Modi being greeted by Foxconn Chairman Young Liu during the inauguration of Semicon India in Gandhinagar last year(PTI)

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn Chairman Young Liu plans to visit India this year.

Liu received the Padma Bhushan Award from India Taipei Association Director General Manharsinh Yadav at Taipei on July 4.

Also Read | Radhika Gupta’s ‘dal-chawal’ funds: What is it, why should you invest? Explained

He was conferred with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

"... I am humbled to receive the award. I also want to say I am privileged to accept this award on behalf of all the fine women and men who work to do our part in growing local economies in India... I look forward to meeting Madam President in India this year," Liu said in a statement.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s Tesla pulls back on India EV push, says report

He last visited India in July last year to attend the Semicon India conclave where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foxconn's total investment in India is estimated to be in the range of USD 9-10 billion.

Also Read | Samsung Electronics forecasts major Q2 profit jump

The company is also in process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and Apple Airpods.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 01:16 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsFoxconn Chairman Young Liu to visit India this year

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.85
07:47 AM | 5 JUL 2024
7.5 (2.36%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

286.75
07:47 AM | 5 JUL 2024
9.7 (3.5%)

Tata Steel

174.60
07:47 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.65 (-0.94%)

HDFC Bank

1,649.00
07:47 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-77.6 (-4.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,377.40
07:29 AM | 5 JUL 2024
368.9 (9.2%)

Data Patterns India

3,420.45
07:29 AM | 5 JUL 2024
243.2 (7.65%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

775.00
07:29 AM | 5 JUL 2024
52.6 (7.28%)

Vardhaman Textiles

518.75
07:29 AM | 5 JUL 2024
32.65 (6.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue