Apple supplier Foxconn's Chairman Young Liu plans to visit India this year. This comes after Liu became the first foreigner to receive the country's third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn Chairman Young Liu plans to visit India this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Liu received the Padma Bhushan Award from India Taipei Association Director General Manharsinh Yadav at Taipei on July 4.

He was conferred with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"... I am humbled to receive the award. I also want to say I am privileged to accept this award on behalf of all the fine women and men who work to do our part in growing local economies in India... I look forward to meeting Madam President in India this year," Liu said in a statement.

He last visited India in July last year to attend the Semicon India conclave where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foxconn's total investment in India is estimated to be in the range of USD 9-10 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is also in process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and Apple Airpods.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.